Carjackings reported on the Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods.
In each incident someone was approached by two armed men who demanded their car keys and property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The robberies happened:
- About 6:55 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of North Mozart Avenue;
- About 5:05 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 1700 block of North Francisco Avenue;
- About 5:40 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 1700 block of North St. Louis Avenue; and
- About 9:40 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 1600 block of North St. Louis Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.