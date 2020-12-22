Carjackings reported on the Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident someone was approached by two armed men who demanded their car keys and property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 6:55 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of North Mozart Avenue;

About 5:05 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 1700 block of North Francisco Avenue;

About 5:40 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 1700 block of North St. Louis Avenue; and

About 9:40 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 1600 block of North St. Louis Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.