Carol Stream man, Aurora juvenile charged with firing shots into residence

article

Bond has been set at $250,000 for a Carol Stream man who is accused of firing several shots into a Carol Stream residence.

Jimmy Calan, 18, has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, Carol Stream officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Willow Wood.

When officers arrived, they observed the window of a sliding glass door severely cracked with two gunshot holes in the ceiling.

They also found 11 shell casings in the north parking lot of the apartment complex.

According to authorities, Calan and a 16-year-old juvenile went to the residence. Once there, they allegedly threw a rock at the sliding glass door.

When an occupant of the residence opened the sliding glass door, Calan and the juvenile allegedly opened fire. They both then fled the scene, authorities said.

During an investigation, authorities identified Calan and the juvenile as the suspects in this shooting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Both suspects were located in Glendale Heights and taken into custody.

The juvenile was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and a 9 mm handgun was allegedly located about two feet from the juvenile.

The juvenile from Aurora has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm under 18 years of age.

"These careless individuals put the lives of our residents in danger and I can only thank the patrol officers who tracked them down and the detectives who completed the investigation for holding them accountable for their actions," Carol Stream Chief of Police William Holmer said. "This can’t be tolerated in our communities."

The juvenile appeared at a detention hearing Monday morning and was ordered to be held until at least his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Advertisement

Calan's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.