Carol Stream man in U.S. illegally nearly decapitated wife in front of children: prosecutors

A Carol Stream man who was in the country illegally and had arrived from Mexico just weeks ago is accused of murder and nearly decapitating his wife.

Prosecutors said Monday that Baltazar Perez-Estrada, 33, entered the Carol Stream Police Department around 11:30 a.m. and told officers he stabbed his wife, identified as 26-year-old Maricela Simon Franco.

An investigation revealed Perez-Estrada and Franco were at her apartment when they got into a verbal argument around 10 p.m. on March 31. The argument turned physical, and Perez-Estrada allegedly stabbed Franco dozens of times in her head, neck, body, and hands, nearly decapitating her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"First and foremost, I offer my sincerest condolences to Maricela’s surviving family and friends on their loss and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and support provided by Maricela," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement.

"The extremely violent end to a young mother’s life is something that should touch us all. Domestic violence continues to be a scourge on society, claiming more than ten million victims a year in some form or fashion. In this case, the sad reality is, Maricela’s life has been reduced to a statistic of domestic violence due to the alleged actions of her husband, Baltazar Perez-Estrada. This brutal, senseless act of violence alleged against Mr. Perez-Estrada will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Baltazar Perez-Estrada

Prosecutors said Perez-Estrada illegally arrived in the U.S. from Mexico about two weeks ago. He was charged by the United States Government with alien inadmissibility and given a future court date.

Additionally, the murder occurred in front of the couple's two minor children.

"Not only has this senseless and brutal act removed Maricela from their lives, but it has robbed two young children of their mother," said Carol Stream Police Chief Don Cummings.

On Thursday, the court granted the state's motion to detain Perez-Estrada pre-trial. He's been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and is due back in court on April 25.