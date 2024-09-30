Carol Stream hosts opioid crisis discussion focused on saving lives

The Brief A Carol Stream event brought together health professionals, advocates, and families to discuss opioid overdoses and available resources. Leaders highlighted that while overdose deaths have decreased statewide, communities on Chicago’s West and South Sides remain at high risk due to limited access to care. Success stories from families were shared, emphasizing the importance of treatment and education.



The opioid crisis continues to impact communities across the nation, including Chicago and its suburbs.

In Carol Stream on Monday night, local leaders, healthcare professionals and families gathered for an intimate conversation on opioid overdoses and addiction, with a focus on identifying life-saving resources.

Held at a Carol Stream Park District conference room, the event brought together health experts, advocacy groups, and individuals who have lost loved ones to opioid overdose.

The evening, coordinated by the Illinois Harm Reduction and Recovery Coalition and hosted by Rep. Jennifer Sanalitro, aimed to break the stigma of addiction and highlight available support systems.

Though Illinois has seen a decline in overdose deaths statewide, community leaders stressed that areas on Chicago's West and South Sides remain high-risk due to limited access to care.

The discussion also featured moving success stories from mothers whose children received treatment, highlighting the power of recovery and early intervention. Attendees shared information on how to access treatment and educational programs designed to raise awareness among young people about opioid addiction.

More information on the Illinois Harm Reduction and Recovery Coalition can be found HERE.