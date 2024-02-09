Carol Stream shooting: Victim's family views body camera footage ahead of its public release

The family of a man who was fatally shot by Carol Stream police viewed portions of the body camera footage ahead of its public release.

Isaac Goodlow III's family viewed the video Friday morning.

"We support that this opportunity was provided to Mr. Goodlow's family because they are entitled to gain an understanding of what transpired that morning," Carol Stream officials said.

The shooting happened at 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Villagebrook Apartments located at 278 E. St. Charles Rd.

Officers were initially called for domestic violence and when they arrived, they encountered a "tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation," Deputy Chief and Acting Chief of Police Brian Cluever said.

Two officers discharged their weapons during the call.

Goodlow was shot and sustained critical injuries. He was taken to Central DuPage Hospital, where he later died.

Both of the officers involved, who haven't been named, have been placed on paid leave as the investigation continues.

Carol Stream PD says it will release the video footage "after the Public Integrity Team and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office determine that release will not negatively impact the investigation."

