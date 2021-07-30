Carol Stream woman faces charges in Yellowstone bear encounter

A Carol Stream woman faces criminal charges after she was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park.

Samantha Dehring was among a small group of tourists who spotted the female grizzly and her two cubs on May 15 in the Roaring Mountain area of the park, The Billings Gazette reported.

Witnesses said they told Dehring to get back when the bears got close, but she stood her ground.

She didn't move until the grizzly came after her.

Park regulations require visitors stay at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

Video of the encounter was widely shared on social media. On May 25, the park posted a photo of the woman along with a plea for tips that could help identify her.

Investigators got a warrant to search the suspect’s social media posts after receiving a tip from someone who had seen a posting of the video with the suspect’s name tagged.

She faces charges of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits.

Dehring is due in court on Aug. 26. She has not yet entered a plea.