Man, teen charged with hate crimes after fight at Chicago-area McDonald's, prosecutors say

A 19-year-old man and a teenage boy are facing hate crime charges after allegedly attacking a woman at a Carpentersville McDonald’s and making derogatory remarks about her sexual orientation.

What we know:

John Z. Kammrad, 19, was indicted on the following charges, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office:

Aggravated battery (great bodily harm), Class 3 felony

Aggravated battery in a public place, Class 3 felony (two counts)

Mob action, Class 4 felony

Hate crime, Class 4 felony

His charges stem from May 13 when the attack occurred at a McDonald's at 1660 South Kennedy Drive in Carpentersville.

John Kammrad

Carpentersville police said the altercation began when the two suspects, one of whom was Kammrad, made derogatory comments about Kady Grass' sexual orientation as they walked past her.

The encounter escalated into a physical fight. Prosecutors allege Kammrad "struck and/or kicked the victim in the head and/or body, causing her great bodily harm."

"The acts were committed in a public place of accomodation and by reason of the actual or perceived sexual orientation of the victim," said Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was also charged with a hate crime, along with mob action and aggravated battery. His name was not released due to his age.

What they're saying:

"Like all cases we handle, my office filed these charges following a thorough investigation and an unbiased review of the facts," said Mosser.

"These allegations are serious and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Everyone deserves to feel safe in public spaces, and no one should be attacked because of their gender identity or sexual orientation, as is alleged in this case. We must make it clear that Kane County is a community that welcomes all. I thank the Carpentersville Police Department for their swift response and detailed investigation, and I thank the victim for her strength, patience, and cooperation."

What's next:

Kammrad is being held at the DuPage County Jail on unrelated charges. His next court appearance in Kane County is scheduled for June 27.