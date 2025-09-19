Carpentersville man charged with possessing, sharing child pornography: authorities
CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. - A Carpentersville man has been charged with possessing and sharing child pornography, according to Carpentersville Police.
What we know:
Jason Grabowski, 45, of the 100 block of Hickory Drive, has been charged with four counts of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possessing child pornography.
According to the Kane County State's Attorney, Grabowski allegedly possessed and shared an image and multiple videos of child sexual abuse material via private chat on a social media platform between July 19, 2024, and May 7, 2025.
The investigation was conducted by the Carpentersville Police Department and the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of the State's Attorney's Office and the Kane County Sheriff's Office.
On Sept. 5, Grabowski was released under certain conditions while his case is pending. He is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors or access to any device that can access the internet.
Jason Grabowski (Carpentersville Police Department)
What's next:
His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 17.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Kane County State's Attorney's Office, Kane County Sheriff's Office, and the Carpentersville Police Department.