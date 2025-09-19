Carpentersville man charged with possessing, sharing child pornography: authorities

The Brief Jason Grabowski, 45, of Carpentersville, was charged with four counts of disseminating and four counts of possessing child pornography, authorities said. Prosecutors allege he shared an image and multiple videos of child sexual abuse material through private social media chats between July 2024 and May 2025. Grabowski was released on conditions prohibiting unsupervised contact with minors and internet access; his next court date is Oct. 17.



A Carpentersville man has been charged with possessing and sharing child pornography, according to Carpentersville Police.

What we know:

Jason Grabowski, 45, of the 100 block of Hickory Drive, has been charged with four counts of dissemination of child pornography and four counts of possessing child pornography.

According to the Kane County State's Attorney, Grabowski allegedly possessed and shared an image and multiple videos of child sexual abuse material via private chat on a social media platform between July 19, 2024, and May 7, 2025.

The investigation was conducted by the Carpentersville Police Department and the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of the State's Attorney's Office and the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 5, Grabowski was released under certain conditions while his case is pending. He is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors or access to any device that can access the internet.

Jason Grabowski (Carpentersville Police Department)

What's next:

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 17.