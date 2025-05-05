Carpentersville man charged with sexual assault, child porn

article

The Brief A Carpentersville man has been charged with multiple felonies, including criminal sexual assault and manufacturing child pornography, related to incidents in 2017 and between March 2024 and April 2025. Vega was arrested in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to Illinois. The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, with assistance from local and federal authorities, conducted the investigation.



A Carpentersville man faces felony charges of criminal sexual assault and manufacturing child pornography, Kane County authorities announced Monday.

Federico A. Vega, Jr., 23, is charged with three counts of manufacturing child pornography, one count of criminal sexual assault, eight counts of possessing child pornography and three counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

In 2017, Vega allegedly sexually assaulted a sleeping victim who was under the age of 13. At the time of the alleged assault, Vega was under 17, according to the state’s attorney. Between March 8, 2024, and April 23, 2025, Vega possessed several images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Vega was arrested on April 29 in North Carolina and is currently being held in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office in New Bern, N.C., awaiting extradition to Illinois. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration between the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, conducted the investigation with assistance from the Carpentersville Police Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.