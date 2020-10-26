Carpentersville man guilty of selling 16 kilos of cocaine to undercover officer

article

A Carpentersville man has been convicted of a drug charge after allegedly trying to sell 16 kilograms of cocaine to an undercover officer in Lake in the Hills.

Juan Sanchez-Cacho allegedly met with an undercover police officer and offered to sell the large quantity of cocaine, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Sanchez-Cacho, 43, was later found at a warehouse Sept. 20, 2018, with another man who was leaving with the cocaine, prosecutors said. Both were arrested.

Sanchez-Cacho was found guilty of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He faces between 15 and 60 years in prison.

His sentencing date is set for Dec. 16.