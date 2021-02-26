Carpentersville man sentenced to 9 years for child sex assault

article

A 37-year-old Carpentersville man was sentenced to 9 years in prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a child in 2017.

Nelson Ramos agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to felony criminal sexual assault of a child, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

Ramos sexually assaulted a child he knew who was younger than 13 years old between August and October 2017, prosecutors said.

He must serve at least 85% of his prison sentence and is required to register as a sex offender for life, the state’s attorney’s office said.