Carter Krzykowski: Missing Chicago teen last seen Monday on North Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Carter Krzykowski was last seen on Memorial Day in the 4400 block of North Seeley Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Police say Carter is 5-foot-10, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-744-8266.