Suburban woman found guilty of kicking her mother in the face, breaking orbital bone

A Cary woman has been found guilty of assaulting her mother by kicking her in the face.

On Nov. 22, 2022, prosecutors say Rebecca Wise entered her mother's home and kicked her in the face, breaking her orbital bone.

Wise, 38, was found guilty by a jury of aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery of a victim 60 years or older.

Rebecca Wise

"Relationships within families can be difficult at times. However, a tumultuous relationship with a family member is never an excuse to physically harm someone. The victim showed immense courage in confronting her daughter in court and finally getting the chance to tell her side of the story," Assistant State’s Attorneys Jacki Kliment said in a statement.

Wise is due back in court on Dec. 13. She faces up to three to seven years in prison, or up to 48 months of probation.