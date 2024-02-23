Casa Arte to become hub for artists in Humboldt Park and beyond

Whether you’re an artist looking for a place to work, or someone who wants to learn more about art, there’s a new space for you on the border of Humboldt Park and Wicker Park. It’s called Casa Arte, the new home of Somos Arte, a group that celebrates community through art and education.

"This is just a space where we want to plant our roots, welcome people and welcome new artists, community members, workshops, and all sorts of wonderful things," said Executive Director Sabrina Alicea.

Workshops include Sip and Paints, Spray Paint Basics, Scrapbooking and more.

You can get a membership for the artist co-working space for $105 per month or a single drop-in pass for just $5. You can bring your own supplies, or use some of the many materials available.



"We also have free events for our community," Alicea said. "We have events under the 10-10-10 Club, where folks can donate $10 online, tell 10 friends, and then watch their donations go to 10 events a year."

"We have an event every month free to the community. It’s about celebrating the artist inside of you, not worrying about your skill set. Just having a fun time," she said.

The official grand opening is Saturday, from noon to 4 pm. The entrance to Casa Arte is on Western Avenue at the corner of North Avenue.

"we will be having free goodies, free T-shirts for the first 15 people designed by (an artist) we will also be having free photo ops and free books for children to take home," executive assistant Carmen Cintron said.

For more information, you can visit www.somosartechicago.com.

