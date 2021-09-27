Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois children dropping, data shows

Cases of COVID-19 in children from Illinois are trending in the right direction.

It's the second week in a row where cases have fallen.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 4,500 kids ages 5-years-old to 17-years-old for the week of Sept. 18, a 23% decrease from the week prior.

More than 6,000 kids tested positive for the virus during the week of Sept. 11, according to IDPH.

Experts say student quarantines, testing and masking in schools are working to curb the spread of COVID-19.