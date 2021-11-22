Cashiers being robbed at businesses on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are warning businesses of recent robberies that have been reported in New City this month.

In each incident, an unknown offender approaches the victim (cashier) from behind and demands cash from the register, police said.

The offender is described as a Black male and approximately 40-years-old.

He is 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue or black Nike hoodie with the "Just Do It" logo on the front. He was also wearing black slide sandals with white socks, police said.

The robberies occurred at the following dates and times:

1500 block of West Garfield on Nov. 17 at 12:23 a.m.

4600 block of South Ashland on Nov. 18 at 6:49 p.m.

4500 block of South Damen on Nov. 18 at 7:10 p.m.

If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.