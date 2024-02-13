Cat-astrophe averted: Burr Ridge mechanics save cat snuggled up near muffler

Mechanics at a Burr Ridge car shop were in for a surprise on Monday when they discovered an unexpected passenger under a customer's car.

Upon inspection, workers at LM Car Inc. found a cat snuggled up near the muffler, seemingly seeking warmth.

Determined to rescue the feline, the mechanics carefully devised a plan, donning large gloves and creating a landing pad to safely retrieve the cat.

After some maneuvering of car parts, the little cat safely landed on the pad. With a friendly greeting exchanged between the mechanics and the cat, it was evident that the furry friend was indeed a domestic pet.

DuPage County Animal Services confirmed the cat's status, reassuring that it wasn't reported missing. However, if anyone recognizes this adorable cat, they're encouraged to come forward and claim him before he finds a new home.