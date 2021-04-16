Catalytic converter, spare tire thefts reported on the North Side

Police are warning residents of a recent string of catalytic converter and spare tire thefts reported in Lincoln Park, Old Town Triangle and Gold Coast.

In each incident, people cut off and removed the catalytic converter or spare tire from a parked vehicle, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened:

In the evening hours of March 31 and morning hours of April 2 in the 2100 block of North Lincoln Park West;

In the morning hours of April 2 in the 1800 block of North Lincoln Avenue;

In the early morning hours of April 7 in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive;

In the evening hours of April 8 in the 2100 block of North Magnolia Avenue; and

In the afternoon hours of April 10 in the 2000 block of North Seminary Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police did not have a description of the thieves.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.