Catholic cardinal from Jerusalem visits Chicago area, calls for a ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds of Arab Catholics flocked to Mass in Chicago Ridge on Saturday as the pope’s representative in the Middle East greeted them, participated in the ceremony and pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, appointed patriarch of the Holy Land by Pope Francis, greeted parishioners and, at a news conference before leading Mass, called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Peace is not just an agreement," Pizzaballa said. "It is the desire to live close to one another peacefully. We are not there yet, and we do not know when we will be there. … The first step is to stop the violence."

To a large group of Arab Catholics, Pizzaballa said the answer to the turmoil in Gaza and Israel should be a two-state solution.

Pizzaballa said the Catholic church has a role to play in pushing for peace in Gaza and said the pope is in daily contact with congregations in the region.

"Try to discreetly but stubbornly work for dialogue between the parties," Pizzaballa said.

He said it’s possible to "help to create the social conditions, religious conditions in order to help this."

Mark Nawas, one of the parishioners who was there Saturday, said the Mass was momentous because the congregation has been active for less than two years.

"We’ve been trying to build bridges between the U.S., our church, the homeland and churches in Jerusalem," he said.

Nawas said having the cardinal from Jerusalem come to their church helps many Arab Catholics take pride in their culture.

"We’re Catholic, we’re Christian, so we’re going to pray," Nawas said. "We pray for peace. We’re so sorry for all the innocent people on both sides."

Walking in to Mass, the cardinal was preceded by dozens of Knights and Dames of the Holy Sepulchre, there for his visit, and about 10 priests. As they came in, some parishioners were obviously moved, and some took photos on their phones.

"It’s something very nice to see the desire and will to be community, to have a priest and to grow as a community," Pizzaballa said of the Arab Catholic community in Chicago.