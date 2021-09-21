Catholic school reverses course, decides to hire lacrosse coach who's married to a woman after all

A suburban Chicago Catholic school has reversed course and will be hiring a female lacrosse coach who is married to another woman after all.

Students at Benet Academy in Lisle protested on Monday after learning that Amanda Kammes was out of a job after listing her wife as an emergency contact on her school employment forms.

Students and alumni said that Kammes was well-qualified and they felt like the school was sending the wrong message to LGBTQ students.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Board released a statement saying:

The Board of Directors of Benet Academy today announced that the Academy has extended an offer to Amanda Kammes to be the school’s next girls lacrosse head coach and she has accepted the offer. The Board met on Monday evening.

Benet Academy is a Catholic high school in Lisle, Illinois. The Catholic school had previously deferred its employment discussions with Ms. Kammes upon learning that she is in a same-sex marriage. The school’s Board determined that Ms. Kammes’ background and experience made her the right candidate for the position.

The Board has heard from members of the Benet community on all sides of this issue over the past several days. We had an honest and heartfelt discussion on this very complex issue at our meeting. Going forward we will look for opportunities for dialogue in our community about how we remain true to our Catholic mission while meeting people where they are in their personal journey through life. For now, we hope that this is the first step in healing the Benet community.