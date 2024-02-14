Caught on camera: Fistfight breaks out of Southwest Airlines flight

It wasn't aloha on one particular flight: A brawl broke out thousands of feet in the air, with at least two men engaged in a fistfight on a Southwest Airlines plane.

In the video posted by Instagram user "Kauai.AirBnb", two men were duking it out as other passengers tried to intervene. One passenger tried to speak calmly with one of the men, helping defuse the situation.

The flight in question had departed from Oakland International Airport Monday morning and landed at Lihue Airport on Kaua'i Island in Hawaii that afternoon. It's unclear what time the fight occurred during the flight.

It's also unclear what circumstances led to the fight and if any arrests or charges were made.

The flight was not diverted and was able to land just a few minutes after its scheduled arrival time in Hawaii.

KTVU has reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment and has not heard back.