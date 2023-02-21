Caught on camera: Suspects wanted for burglarizing at least 15 vehicles in Antioch

Several offenders are wanted after being caught on camera burglarizing vehicles in Antioch Sunday night.

According to the Antioch Police Department, the crew is believed to have struck several neighborhoods in the village between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

A total of fifteen incidents involving the theft of property from unlocked vehicles were reported. All vehicles that had property stolen from within were unlocked at the time of the crime, police said.

The offenders were also most likely driving stolen vehicles from other communities when the burglaries occurred.

In a newly released video from police, the offenders can be seen approaching several vehicles, and then quickly moving on if they see the cars are locked. One offender was armed with a handgun, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow is reminding residents not to confront someone who appears to be committing a crime.

"Anyone who sees something should call 9-1-1 immediately," said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow. "Confronting the criminals could have deadly consequences. No personal property is worth someone’s life."

Guttschow is also encouraging residents to help combat auto thefts and burglaries by removing valuables from their cars, making sure vehicle and home doors and windows are shut and locked and turning on exterior lights.

Residents who witness suspicious activity are asked to contact the Antioch Police Department dispatch at 847-270-9111 or 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.

Anyone with any information related to these crimes, including security camera video, or anyone who may have been the victim of an unreported crime, should call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.