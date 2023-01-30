Caught on camera: Thieves crash U-Haul into Chicago clothing store but leave empty-handed

Thieves were in for a rude awakening at a South Side clothing store over the weekend, and their attempt to break in was all caught on camera.

Early Saturday, the thieves brought two u-Hauls to ABC 95th — a clothing, accessories and cell phone repair store at 95th and Halsted.

Surveillance video from the clothing and accessories store shows a U-Haul getting into position before speeding in reverse into the front of the store.

The driver gets out and walks around the front of the truck.

The store's owner says the thieves weren't able to get in and then ditched the U-Haul before police arrived. The truck was lodged underneath the store's overhang. Its back wheels were stuck over a parking block.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While the thieves left empty-handed, they caused a lot of damage. Now, the owner says it will take weeks to repair.

"I'm just being patient right now, we have to deal with the insurance, I hate that we have to go through this, I’ve been in the community for over 10 years, I support all my customers, I donate everything I can, I just don’t want this to happen anymore," said ABC 95th owner Waseem Doleh.

"This place provides an outlet for this community to come in and shop and buy things and clothing, all you do is take things away from your own community, for what?" said ABC 95th manager Stringer Harris.

The thief who was driving the U-Haul truck got into a U-Haul van that was waiting nearby.

Police said they are investigating.