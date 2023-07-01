Cause of death revealed for NASCAR contractor who died on site in Chicago

The NASCAR contractor who died at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Friday was electrocuted, the coroner said.

Duane Tabinski, 53, of Tennessee, was found slumped over at about 11:30 a.m. near Buckingham Fountain.

A witness told police he was carrying wood to help set up the event when he heard Tabinski groan, according to a police report. When the witness checked on Tabinski, he spotted him "slumped over," and was about to render aid when another worker stopped him because Tabinski was in a "padlock" area, with a high voltage of electricity circulating.

After the electricity was "diffused," paramedics were able to treat him and take him by ambulance to the hospital.

Tabinski was hired by Nascar to set up audio for the pre-race celebrations, according to the report.

According to the Chicago Street Race map provided by NASCAR, the man was killed in the area of where the ‘Fan Plaza’ is located.

NASCAR released the following statement:

"On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency. We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.