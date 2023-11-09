CCL holder exchanges gunfire with group of gunmen following crash in South Loop

Two men were shot in an exchange of gunfire in South Loop Wednesday night.

Police say a 29-year-old man was standing outside his vehicle after a crash in the 700 block of Desplaines Street when three individuals with guns got out of a black Dodge Charger.

The victim, a CCL holder, and the offenders exchanged gunfire. The incident unfolded around 9:17 p.m. The offenders fled the scene southbound in the Charger.

Responding officers recovered the victim's gun. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with three gunshot wounds to his legs.

One offender was taken into custody after he showed up at Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound and was identified as one of the gunmen.

Police say the offender was uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions.

Area detectives are investigating.