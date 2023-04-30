CCL holder exchanges gunfire with attempted robbers in Englewood

A 31-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Englewood Saturday night.

Police say the victim was in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street around 9 p.m. when two unidentified males approached him as he got out of his car.

The victim told officers that one of the offenders pulled a gun and demanded his personal belongings.

The victim, who is a licensed conceal carry holder, exchanged gunfire with the robbers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

They fled the scene on foot. Police say the victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

Three other victims reported that they were targeted by robbers as they got out of their cars on the South Side Friday.