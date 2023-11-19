CCL holder returns fire after being shot while driving on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood early Sunday.
The victim, 27, was traveling in the 1900 block of West Congress Parkway at about 12:55 a.m. when an offender in a blue vehicle fired shots at him.
Police say the victim is a concealed carry license holder and he returned fire.
He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. The offender fled and is not in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.