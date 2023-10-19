Concealed carry holder fatally shots man during fight in West Garfield Park

A woman with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man she was fighting with Wednesday night in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The woman was fighting with a 46-year-old man around 10:30 p.m. when she pulled out a handgun and started shooting in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue, according to police

The man was shot multiple times throughout the body. Paramedics transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The woman, who has a concealed carry license, was taken to Area Four, according to CPD.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.