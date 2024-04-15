CCL holder shoots back at gunman on Near West Side

A concealed carry license holder returned fire after being shot at during a drive-by Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 35-year-old man was sitting on the curb with a female around 2:42 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting in the 500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to police. The man, who has a concealed carry license, pulled out a handgun and started shooting back.

There were no injuries reported in the shootout. Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.