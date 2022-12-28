CDA says flight disruption with Southwest will be considered 'controllable' --- What that means for passengers

The Chicago Department of Aviation released a new statement Wednesday in response to the ongoing situation involving Southwest Airlines.

According to the CDA, Southwest has increased its overall operations by about 20 percent in the last two days.

Based on a discussion with Southwest officials, the CDA says the airline expects to be back at 100 percent by this weekend.

MORE: Southwest Airlines CEO releases video statement following cancellation of thousands of flights

Southwest says all baggage being stored in Midway baggage claim will be removed and placed into a secure facility by the end of the day Wednesday before continuing on to its final destination.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The CDA is also deploying additional security personnel from O'Hare to Midway on a round-the-clock basis to ensure the baggage claim area remains secure.

Southwest assured the CDA that every flight disruption between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 will be considered "controllable" and the airline will therefore reimburse "reasonable" incidental expenses. This includes hotels, rental cars, meals and tickets on another airline.

For flights canceled since Dec. 24, 2022, Southwest told the CDA that the airline will fully refund the fare and any unused ancillary charges.

The CDA is asking passengers who are flying Southwest Airlines to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

You can visit southwest.com/traveldisruption for additional updates from the airline.