Midway still a mess as Southwest blames Mother Nature on flight cancelations

Air travel is still taking all the holiday cheer out of travelers.

The mess at Midway Airport is nowhere near cleaned up, and for many travelers, the nightmare continues.

More than 250 flights have already been canceled on Tuesday. Most of them were Southwest.

The airline canceled more than 70 percent of its flights nationwide on Monday, and today, it has already grounded 63 percent of its domestic flights.

Southwest, which hasn't released an updated statement today, said yesterday it is dealing with wide-scale disruption but claims it was fully staffed and prepared for the holiday weekend.

Instead, the airline is blaming recent winter weather on the travel woes. However, other major airlines aren't experiencing the same issue.

It has led to very angry and frustrated customers.

In addition to passengers being in limbo, thousands of suitcases are also sitting in the airport, unclaimed.

Yesterday, there was really no rhyme or reason as to how bags were piled up. Today, we’d call it organized chaos.

Southwest customers are being asked to line up in baggage claim. They'll need to check in with a representative and then are given permission to look for their bag.

And that's still proving to be a headache.

"It was a lot of confusion even today. There were two lines, one for reclaiming the missing baggage, one to stand in line just to find your bags. Still, I have a lost bag, still in the process of finding the bags," said Shwedha Vinay. "I found my four bags but the other one I left had all the gift items, so I don’t know what has happened. And I see that some of the bags are open."

Because Southwest claims these cancelations were caused by Mother Nature, they're not required to provide meal or hotel vouchers.

But the U.S. Department of Transportation is calling this unacceptable and is now investigating whether these cancelations were controllable.