Over 200 flights canceled at Chicago airports Monday as region thaws out

Hundreds of flights coming in and out of Chicago have been canceled Monday as the region thaws out from a brutally cold Christmas weekend.

As of 9:30 a.m., O'Hare Airport reported 93 cancelations and Midway Airport reported 124 canceled flights coming in and out of the city.

Data from FlyChicago.com shows that each airport is experiencing average delays of 17 minutes.

Nearly 1,500 flights have already been canceled Monday across the U.S.

The cancelations this past weekend were fueled by the massive winter storm that stretched from the Great Lakes area to the Mexican border. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Travelers going through Chicago on Christmas Eve were hit the hardest with over 400 flights canceled between the two airports.

The Christmas Eve cancelations in Chicago were among more than 2,300 canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware. Arrival delays at Midway were close to two hours on Dec. 24.

Over 250 flights going through Chicago were canceled on Christmas Day.

Check here for the latest numbers on the total number of cancelations and delays in Chicago airports.