250+ flights canceled at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway Airports on Christmas Day

About 250 flights were canceled at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway Airports on Christmas Day, the latest woes for travelers who have been struggling for days with winter-storm related problems.

FlyChicago.com said 113 flights into and out of O'Hare were canceled on December 25, and 141 were canceled at Midway.

On Christmas Eve, 251 flights into and out of O'Hare were canceled, and 164 were canceled into and out of Midway. Arrival delays at Midway were close to two hours on December 24.

The cancelations were fueled by the massive winter storm that stretched from the Great Lakes area to the Mexican border. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.