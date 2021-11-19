FDA clears Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 boosters for all US adults, pending CDC approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults, the companies announced Friday, pending approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest action simplifies what until now has been a confusing list of who’s eligible, allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either company’s booster six months after their last dose — regardless of which vaccine they had first.

A CDC panel of advisers is set to debate expanding booster eligibility later on Friday.

An influential advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Friday to discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all American adults.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older. Pfizer submitted its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week, and Moderna on Wednesday announced that it had filed an emergency use authorization request.

The FDA was expected to sign off on at least Pfizer’s application before the advisory panel meets Friday.

The CDC’s panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is set to meet from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET to discuss expanding Pfizer’s booster shot eligibility. The final step — CDC’s official recommendation — could come soon after the meeting.

And though it is not yet official U.S. policy, some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine. In the last week, California, New Mexico, Arkansas, West Virginia and Colorado expanded the shots to all adults. New York City made a similar move.

But final sign-off from the CDC would greatly expand who is eligible. Boosters are now recommended for people who initially received their second Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions. Boosters are also recommended for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Nearly 31 million Americans have already received a dose beyond their original vaccination, including those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients who need an extra dose to be fully vaccinated.

While all three vaccines used in the U.S. continue to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 illness and death, the shots’ effectiveness against milder infection can wane over time.

Pfizer has submitted early results of a booster study in 10,000 people to make its case that it’s time to further expand the booster campaign. The study found that a booster could restore protection against symptomatic infection to about 95%, even as the extra-contagious delta variant was surging. Side effects were similar to those seen with the company’s first two shots.

Members of the CDC’s panel have debated in prior meetings whether there is sufficient evidence that boosters are currently needed for all adults.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said earlier this week that he believes COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be needed to avoid a possible "double whammy" of the highly transmissible coronavirus delta variant and waning immunity this winter.

"The somewhat unnerving aspect of it is that if you keep the level of dynamics of the virus in the community at a high level — obviously the people who are most, most vulnerable are the unvaccinated — but when you have a virus as transmissible as delta, in the context of waning immunity, that dynamic is going to negatively impact even the vaccinated people. So it's a double whammy," Fauci said in a pretaped interview aired at the 2021 STAT Summit Tuesday.

"You're going to see breakthrough infections, even more so than we see now among the vaccinated," he added. Fauci even suggested that a third COVID-19 vaccine shot may no longer be a "luxury," but part of the required vaccination process.

"I happen to believe... that a third shot boost for an mRNA is likely should be part of the actual standard regimen," he said.

