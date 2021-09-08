CDOT blocks permit for short-term marina at Navy Pier

A proposed marina to be built on Navy Pier has hit a legal snag.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) has blocked a construction permit for a short-term marina that would accommodate 100 to150 boats for short-term docking on the north side of the pier.

The marina was unanimously approved by the city council five years ago, but CDOT has blocked it, reportedly because of "security concerns."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

It's supposed to be built entirely using private funds and expected to generate $10 million in yearly revenue for the pier and for the city.

Advertisement

Developers have now filed a lawsuit, arguing that CDOT does not have the legal authority to block construction.