CDOT begins road construction to enhance safety in Mount Greenwood

The Chicago Department of Transportation is starting construction on the "Streetscape Improvement" project on 111th Street.

In Mount Greenwood, between Homan and Sacramento, the project will enhance pedestrian safety and walkability, repair and upgrade older infrastructure, and support economic developments within the surrounding area.

There will also be wider sidewalks, new lighting, ADA ramps, upgraded crosswalks and full-width roadway resurfacing.

"Our goal all over the city is to create streetscapes that are new main streets all over town and that really help to invigorate and add to the vibrant community life that's already happening in our neighborhoods," said Gia Biagi, CDOT Commissioner.

There is a plan to have a ribbon cutting ceremony next year to celebrate the opening of the new street.