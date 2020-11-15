CDOT: Several downtown streets closed due to filming of virtual road map

Several downtown streets will be closed starting Sunday night.

CDOT says the streets that may be affected include Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and Congress Plaza, just to name a few.

The closures start at 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end on 5:30 a.m. Monday

There will also be parking restrictions in place starting at 11 p.m.



CDOT says filming for a virtual road map will be taking place.

Red line trains will also be bypassing a handful of stops through Monday morning as the CTA makes repairs to red and purple line stations on the north side.



Southbound trains will bypass stops between Jarivs Avenue and Bryn Mawr Avenue.

Shuttle buses are being provided.