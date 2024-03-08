Activists calling for Gaza ceasefire arrested near Chicago's Federal Plaza

Several protesters were arrested for reportedly blocking rush hour traffic near Chicago's Federal Plaza on Friday morning.

The activists were holding a 24-hour vigil demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest was set to end at 8 a.m., but activists did not leave and started blocking traffic near Jackson Boulevard and Dearborn Street. Chicago police could be seen escorting people in handcuffs away from the intersection.

Chicago police have not said how many people were arrested.

The intersection was reopened before 9 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.