Celebrate Valentine's Day at Chicago's Medieval Torture Museum

If you’re stuck trying to find the perfect Valentine’s date experience, we might have just the thing.

A new museum on State Street offers an unforgettable experience. Right next to The Chicago Theatre is the largest collection of medieval torture devices in the United States. But it’s not for the faint of heart.

"It's very dark, and romantic. There's lots of candles," said museum manager Paula Malone.

The Medieval Torture Museum offers the largest interactive collection of medieval torture devices, where visitors can try out a guillotine, witch scale and pillory.

Inside, visitors are enlightened with some twisted love stories. Like the maiden who was put in a dungeon, in a hanging cage, because the Mistress of the House accused her lover of looking longingly at the woman.

There’s another lady who was drowned in a barrel because her husband’s lover accused her of being a witch.

In all, there are eight painful reminders of why living in this century isn’t so bad after all. The collection includes hundreds of pieces. Twenty to 40 percent are authentic.

Tickets are $29.99 each and include an audio tour and ghost hunting experience.

The museum is also offering black roses for Valentine’s Day.