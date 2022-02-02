Cellphone stores robbed at knifepoint along Cermak Road

Police issued an alert Tuesday for a series of armed robberies at cellphone stores on the Southwest Side.

On three occasions, the robber enters a Cricket Wireless store, shows a kitchen knife and demands the employee hand over money in a plastic bag, police said. He then flees the stores on foot.

Police said in one incident, the robber slashed one employee in the hand with a knife.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 12:05 p.m. on Jan. 9 in 2333 W. Cermak Rd.

At 1 p.m. on Jan. 22 in 3058 W. Cermak Rd.

At 12:46 p.m. on Jan. 24 in 2109 W. Cermak Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives (312) 746-8253.