Center for Hard to Recycle Materials to open this weekend for Cook County residents

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined officials Thursday to announce the grand opening of the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials.

Some communities in the south suburban area lack access to recycling services and are over burdened with waste facilities and illegal dumping.

The drop-off site is located on the north side of South Suburban College's campus at 15800 State Street.

"The CHaRM Center is the first of its kind in Cook County and offers residents a permanent drop-off place for materials that are not accepted through traditional recycling services. Materials such as electronics, textiles, furniture and small appliances, Styrofoam and general household recyclables including plastic, glass, metal, paper – all of them are accepted," Preckwinkle said.

The facility will open this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to all residents in Cook County.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The facility's hours will be open every Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon, every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.