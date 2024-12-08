Central Illinois coroner found dead in lake during hunting trip: officials

The Brief Shelby County Coroner Brad Phegley, 67, was found dead in Lake Mattoon during a waterfowl hunting trip, near decoys and a shoreline blind. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office described the circumstances as accidental; an autopsy was scheduled in Bloomington. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.



A Central Illinois coroner was found dead in Lake Mattoon during a waterfowl hunting trip late last week, authorities said.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded at 2:49 p.m. Friday to a report of a man floating in the lake near 3526E and 850 North Road.

The caller, a hunting partner of the victim, said the man was found near their decoys in front of their shoreline blind.

The victim was identified as Shelby County Coroner Brad Phegley, 67. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

"At this time, it appears to be accidental circumstances," the sheriff's office said.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police is investigating the incident as a hunting accident. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday in Bloomington.

The investigation is ongoing.