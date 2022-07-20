Certain aspects of Medinah Temple to remain untouched as it transforms into temporary casino

Officials involved in the development of a temporary casino in River West are working to ease concerns about the remodeling of the historic Medinah Temple.

The landmark used to be an amphitheater and auditorium before becoming a retail space.

Architects involved in the remodeling of the building say the copper domes, third-floor ceiling and stained-glass windows will remain untouched.

This will preserve the integrity of the original 1912 architecture.

Bally's is putting in a temporary casino until opening up at their permanent location on the Near West Side.