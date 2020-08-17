CFD academy suspends operations after multiple COVID-19 cases reported

The Chicago Fire Department is suspending training at the Robert J. Quinn Fire Academy after multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.

Current recruits will continue training online as the facility is cleaned and disinfected, fire officials said in a statement.

Fire officials didn’t say how many people tested positive, but none of the cases required hospitalization. Everyone who has tested positive is self-isolating at home.

Cleaning would take about a week, but fire officials didn’t have an exact estimate of how long the facility would be closed.

“The health and safety of Chicago’s firefighters, paramedics and recruits are our utmost priority,” CFD spokesman Larry Langford said in a statement.