Chainsaw-wielding man fatally shot at St. Charles senior facility identified

The Brief Daniel H. Escalera, 41, from Stockwell, Indiana, was shot by police at an assisted living facility in St. Charles after threatening residents with a chainsaw. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation using a Taser, but Escalera continued to pose a threat, leading to an officer fatally shooting him. Authorities are investigating the incident, noting Escalera had no known ties to the area or facility, and the involved officer is on administrative leave.



A man who threatened residents at an assisted living facility in St. Charles on Sunday has been identified.

Daniel H. Escalera, 41, of Stockwell, Indiana, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital following the incident, according to a joint statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office and St. Charles police. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

The incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. at River Glen of St. Charles, a retirement and assisted living community at 975 N. 5th Ave.

St. Charles police were initially called for a welfare check after witnesses reported a shirtless man, later determined to be Escalera, holding a chainsaw and attempting to cut down a tree at the facility.

Before officers arrived, Escalera began confronting residents with the chainsaw, police said.

Authorities tried to de-escalate the situation, but Escalera continued to threaten residents with the chainsaw. Police deployed a Taser, but it didn't stop Escalera, prompting an officer to pull a firearm and shoot him.

Escalera was given first aid at the scene and transported to Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Monday's statement said Escalera had no known ties to the area or the assisted living center, and police had no previous contacts with him. It's still unclear why Escalera was in St. Charles or at the facility, the statement said.

The officer who was involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the state's attorney's office continues to investigate the incident.

Residents of the facility and responding officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.