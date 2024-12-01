Man fatally shot by police after threatening residents with chainsaw at St. Charles facility: officials

The Brief A suspect wielding a chainsaw threatened residents at River Glen of St. Charles, an assisted living facility, police said. Police attempted to de-escalate the situation but shot the man after he continued his attack. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead; Illinois State Police are investigating.



A chainsaw-wielding suspect is dead after being shot by police while threatening residents at an assisted living facility in St. Charles, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. Sunday at River Glen of St. Charles, a retirement and assisted living community at 975 N. 5th Ave.

St. Charles police were initially called for a welfare check after witnesses reported a shirtless man holding a chainsaw and attempting to cut down a tree at the facility.

Before officers arrived, the man began confronting residents with the chainsaw, police said.

Authorities tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man continued to threaten residents with the chainsaw. Police deployed a Taser, but the man’s attack persisted, prompting an officer to pull a firearm and shoot him.

The man was given first aid at the scene and transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

In a statement on social media, River Glen said the safety and security of residents and staff members is a top priority.

"This morning, an unauthorized person briefly entered our community and was quickly stopped by responding officers. We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement. We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all residents and staff members are safe. The safety and security of our residents and staff remain our highest priority. We are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation of this isolated incident."

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.