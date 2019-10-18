Chance The Rapper, Cardi B believe President Trump will get re-elected in 2020

article

During a podcast on Tuesday with rapper and actor T.I., Chance The Rapper and Cardi B both said they believe President Donald Trump will get re-elected in 2020.

The reason “why we keep getting presidents that we don't want is because we keep getting tricked into thinking we have a choice,” Chance said over the phone. “I think, totally believe -- and y'all can quote me on this a couple years down the line -- I think Trump is going to win again at the next election because he's got the biggest base.”

Cardi B agreed, saying, “He is. He does. I believe it.”

T.I. responded to Chance by saying, “I don’t believe that.”

WGCI quoted Cardi on their website as also saying, “I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning,” she said. “Just because due to the fact that every single time I don’t see nobody saying they love a Democratic candidate. There’s no candidate that people are saying like we love, we want them to win.”

Chance also added, “The next president after Donald Trump will be our first-ever independent president," he said. "And if they not independent, they'll be from a fringe party.”