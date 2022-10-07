Chance to win $788M up for grabs with Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

Do you want to be a millionaire? With Mega Millions and Powerball, there is a very slim chance you could be.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed back up to $410 million after a pair from Des Plaines won a $1.35 billion prize in late July.

The Powerball jackpot is seeing highs of $378 million. Overall, $788 million is up for grabs in lottery drawings this weekend.

It’s the third time this year the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the $400 million mark.

What are the chances of actually winning the jackpot?

Powerball players have a 1 in 292 million chance of winning the pot with one ticket while Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302 million chance.

The Mega Millions next drawing is set for Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What should you do if you win? FOX 32 spoke with the Illinois Lottery when the Mega Millions hit a historical high over the summer.

First, always sign the back of your ticket—immediately. One lottery spokesperson said the next thing winners should do is hide the winning ticket.

Lastly, call the Illinois Lottery Claim Center to make an appointment to claim your jackpot.

Even if you don't win the jackpot, you can still be a winner. Mega Millions and Powerball remind players that their odds of winning a prize is always about 1 in 24 despite the jackpot size.