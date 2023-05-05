Changes coming to Kennedy Expressway commute on May 15

There are changes coming for Chicago commuters who use the Kennedy Expressway.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced changes planned to take effect on May 15, weather permitting.

They call it a "stage change", and for drivers, it means the reversible lanes will remain open in the inbound direction, and you won't get to exit until Ohio.

This is so the Diversey Avenue bridge can be worked on.

The construction on the inbound Kennedy is supposed to be complete by this fall.