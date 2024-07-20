Hazardous materials incident contained in Channahon
CHANNAHON, Ill. - The Channahon Fire Protection District responded to a hazardous materials incident at INEOS Styrenics on Saturday.
Crews arrived at 25846 S. Frontage Road around 11:38 a.m. and learned from facility staff that efforts were underway to cool a large container holding about 5,000 gallons of liquid styrene. The facility had been operating on generator power since July 15 due to tornado damage.
The incident, which was elevated to a second alarm level, was contained on-site without posing any threat to the community. No evacuation advisories were issued, and Interstate 55 remained open.
Photo via Channahon Fire Protection District
Continuous air monitoring by the Division 15 Hazardous Materials Team confirmed safe atmospheric levels throughout the incident.
By 3:12 p.m., the styrene was confirmed stable, and the incident was transferred to facility personnel. No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation by INEOS personnel.