Hazardous materials incident contained in Channahon

The Channahon Fire Protection District responded to a hazardous materials incident at INEOS Styrenics on Saturday.

Crews arrived at 25846 S. Frontage Road around 11:38 a.m. and learned from facility staff that efforts were underway to cool a large container holding about 5,000 gallons of liquid styrene. The facility had been operating on generator power since July 15 due to tornado damage.

The incident, which was elevated to a second alarm level, was contained on-site without posing any threat to the community. No evacuation advisories were issued, and Interstate 55 remained open.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo via Channahon Fire Protection District

Continuous air monitoring by the Division 15 Hazardous Materials Team confirmed safe atmospheric levels throughout the incident.

By 3:12 p.m., the styrene was confirmed stable, and the incident was transferred to facility personnel. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation by INEOS personnel.